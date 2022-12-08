Shania Twain gets Ryan Reynolds out on the stage with her iconic songs.

Shania Twain called out actor Ryan Reynolds by switching iconic lyrics to her hit song That Don’t Impress Me Much while performing at the People’s Choice Awards last night.

Last night, Shania Twain was the star of the show.

At the event, the country singer was presented with the icon award and will release Queen of Me next February, her sixth studio record.

The 57-year-old also hit the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits, including the legendary That Don’t Impress Me Much, but she chose to make a last-minute change to the lyrics while singing.

Shania Twain – ‘So you’re Ryan Reynolds?’

You’re The One hitmaker, who donned gorgeous pastel pink hair at the event, took out ‘OK, so you’re Brad Pitt’ from her 1997 song.

This song was released as part her album “Come On Over”. She decided to update it with a new celebrity. And who else for Shania Twain to feel unimpressed by… Ryan Reynolds.

You can find the original lyrics at the bridge.

OK, so you’re Brad Pitt

That don’t impress me much (Oh, oh, uh)

Now that you have the look down, what about the touch?

Now don’t get me wrong, yeah, I think you’re alright

But that won’t keep me warm in the middle of the night

Ryan is seen in the audience by the camera. He smiles, points to his own face and performs mimes. ‘oh my, me?’ Before chuckling once more. We’re sure the Deadpool found it as a compliment, even if he’s not impressing Shania Twain, apparently.

Shania Twain wins music Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Recipient of the Music Icon Gong Shania She spoke out about her loss of her mother during such important moments.

As she accepted her award from Billy Porter she stated: “”It is truly a blessing and a dream, oh my! Are you dreaming or am I just dreaming? I am so grateful that you presented me with the award, and highlighted my efforts to have a positive impact.

“I don’t know if that’s the right thing to say, but it’s always my wish to inspire people with my music.

“I always miss my mother at these moments in my life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now.

“But my fans, my friends, my team — you are the ones, who really fill that space… not my mother’s space. But you’re here with me, you’re celebrating, we’re celebrating together, and you’ve made me feel loved and special my whole working life. I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Songwriting is what she later revealed to be her true passion. ‘escape’ And she didn’t believe it. “powerful” Her lyrics would be for her listeners.

Queen of Me is her sixth studio album and will be released on February 3, 2023. She’ll also embark on a 49-date world tour next year. You can find out more about the tickets.

