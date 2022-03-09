Shang Chi concept art shows Deadpool almost getting a surprise appearance in the MCU

We’ve been waiting for Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to appear in the MCU ever since Disney completed the Fox acquisition and confirmed that the Merc with a Mouth will return. Reynolds hinted recently that Reynolds might be referring to Deadpool. Deadpool 3Details might soon be revealed, but they are unlikely to be denied. Doctor Strange 2There are rumors of cameos. However, previously unseen concept art. Shang-ChiMarvel had considered Deadpool a long time ago.

More interestingly, Deadpool wouldn’t be the only head-turning cameo in Shang-Chi, the Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi. In this brief scene, the mutant would face Proxima Minight (Carrie Coon). This sounds like something out of this world. To be precise, the MCU world. It is. It is. some MCU spoilers might follow.

Deadpool wasn’t in Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi is one of the MCU highlights of 2021, and we can’t wait to see the character in other MCU adventures now that Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is an Avenger. Apart from his origin story, Shang-ChiAlso, there are some important facts about the Avengers.

This film is the first to show us how important Wong (Benedict Wong), is right now. Later, we learn that in There’s no way homeHe is the latest Sorcerer Supreme. Shang-ChiIt also shows that the Avengers continue to work closely together, keeping an eye on the major threats that remain after Thanos. That implies that we’ll have some sort of big Avengers 5In the future.

The film offers a few unexpected cameos. The list includes Tim Roth’s Abomination, which will be returning in She-Hulk. The Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), cameo is fascinating. Banner got rid Professor Hulk for a reason. All of that could be explained in She-Hulk.

But, as you can see, there’s never been any talk of Deadpool in Shang-Chi. Or mutants.

The concept art above is a result of this. We’re looking at a cage fight between Deadpool and Proxima Midnight for Shang-Chi. That’s the kind of cameo that would have stunned the audience had Marvel gone forward with it.

Explained: Concept art

For starters, these two characters can’t be in the MCU right now, although there would be a way to explain them. The MCU doesn’t have a Deadpool. If it did, it’s yet to appear. That is, we’re yet to see any mutants in the MCU. Proxima also died twice in MCU.

This reality’s Proxima was first killed in Infinity War. The battle ended with a victory for a different version of the alien variant. EndgameIron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), defeated the invading force.

This is the only way to have them fight each other in MCU. That makes no sense. Shang-Chi. There is however one explanation. The events of LokiThe multiverse was unleashed, and characters such as Deadpool or Proxima Midnight could have appeared on the primary reality.

If that was the case, then the MCU would have faced a much bigger multiverse problem as what we saw in No Way Home. It would have been much sooner.

As exciting as it might be, there’s no reason to have Deadpool in Shang-Chi. The reason why we’re looking at this particular superhero in the Shang-ChiIt’s simpler to be a superhero than that. Marvel may have tried many things to create wild ideas. This scene is meant to show us the Wong vs. Abomination clash that we saw earlier in the film. Shang-Chi trailer. Marvel could have had many ideas for the brief scene.

See more Shang-ChiConcept art is over Andrew Kim Art.