Shang-Chi 2, to be released before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Destin Dan Cretton to direct both

Shang-Chi, the Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-ChiIt is one of the highlights Multiverse SagaThis is one of the MCU Phase 4 movies which deserves a sequel. Marvel revealed many new titles at Comic-Con 2022, and elaborated on them at D23 Expo. However, the studio has not yet revealed any information about a release date. Shang-Chi 2.

Rumours suggest that Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the sequel, following his helming. Legend of the Ten Rings. Avengers fans may already be aware that Cretton will direct. The Kang DynastyYou can also call it: Avengers 5. Rumours suggest that both sequels will be released in theaters by 2025. Keep in mind, Some spoilers are below.

Why do we need a Shang-ChiFollowing

One big reveal from Legend of the Ten RingsIt was Shaun Liu, who was introduced by the Avengers to their superhero team. This was Shang Chi’s Avengers introduction. It was also a rare instance where Marvel integrated the Avengers’ reacting to the events of Phase 4 in real-time.

Shaun has an incredible weapon, and that’s not all. One that the Avengers can’t explain. This weapon may also bring with it future challenges. And that’s another reason for the Avengers to want to have Shang-Chi on the team.

All of it. Shang-Chi 2This is a requirement. At the very minimum, Shang-Chi must be seen. The Kang Dynasty. Cretton will be directing it, especially.

It’s also worth noting that Marvel confirmed a Shang-ChiA sequel was already in the making. Cretton would also direct the film.

Let’s not forget speculation. Shang-Chi 2According to rumors, the sequel could be released at a later date. The film will be released in theaters by February 14, 2025. We know from Marvel’s Comic-Con 2022 panel that one of the untitled MCU Phase 6 projects has a winter 2025 release. Shang-Chi 2This could be it.

The Shang-Chi 2Release date rumor is from The MarvelStudiosSpoilersSubreddit. According to reliable sources, the date was revealed by Disney. It turns out that Disney has an Untitled Marvel Project set for February 14, 2025.

Charles Murphy claims that Cretton will direct the sequel – no matter how big it gets The Kang DynastyWill be. The first AvengersMovie of the Multiverse SagaCinemas in May 2, 2025.

He is definitely directing the movie. I’m not sure why people believe Wonder Man would be better than Shang-Chi. Producing doesn’t necessarily mean he’s doing more of any given thing. https://t.co/ofJCzmrjdh — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) September 16, 2022

Marvel has already signed an extension with Cretton, but this time it was confirmed.

Marvel’s sequel: What will it be called?

A final piece of evidence supports the assertion. Shang-Chi 2Rumor about the release date. Marvel hasn’t introduced the sequel’s title at Comic-Con or D23 Expo. MCU fans who are familiar with the major trademark leaks preceding Comic-Con will remember that the Shang-Chi 2Title might have leaked back then.

That’s Shang-Chi, The Wreckage Of Time. It makes sense that the Avengers are about fighting Kang (Jonathan Majors). The Kang Dynasty Secret Wars. Time travel is an important theme in the current story.

We’ll remind you that Marvel already confirmed many of those trademark leaks. Therefore, it’s probably only a matter of time before Shang-Chi, The Wreckage Of TimeIt becomes official

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.