Shane MacGowan’s wife shares health updates on her singer husband, after The Pogues’ legend was taken to the hospital.

After Shane MacGowan was taken to the hospital, his wife gave an update.

Yesterday Victoria May Clarke asked for “prayers and healing vibes” The singer claimed that he was “in hospital again”.

3 Shane MacGowan launched his book about his art in Dublin, Ireland early last month Credit to The Mega Agency

A broken pelvis and health issues in the past years have led to 64-year-old Toby having to use a wheelchair during a recent appearance.

Victoria shared with Twitter followers that Victoria is currently being treated for an illness.

She said that her doctor had given her a positive diagnosis and she agreed. “grateful” To all who have sent good wishes.

Victoria wrote: Victoria, “I wanted to thank everybody who sent good wishes @ShaneMacGowan.

He is currently being treated for an illness and doctors believe he will recover.

“I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you 💗💗💗💗💗💗.”

One follower replied: “That’s so good to hear, thank you for keeping us posted. We’ll keep sending him the good wishes, you’ll keep being his strength.”

Shane was a founder member of the punk group The Pogues. He is best known for his Christmas song Fairytale of New York.

It has has sold close to 1.5 million copies and in the UK it is the most-played Christmas song of the 21st century.

In 2020, The Pogues backed the BBC’s decision to edit offensive lyrics from the track.

3 Victoria Clarke reveals that Shane MacGowan, Victoria’s husband, was at the hospital yesterday Credit to Getty – Contributor