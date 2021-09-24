Shakira launches an NFT collection

Shakira is launching an NFT collection. The Colombian star took to social media to share news and graphics from La Caldera’s collection. The set of images is from Caloris’ fantasy world, which is an intergalactic space run by a female.

Shakira’s futuristic NFTs are created by graphic designer Kode Abdo, better known as BossLogic. The artist will also record the audio.

“I had so much fun working on my first NFTs with @Bosslogic and trying out this new medium-and wanted to share it with my fans too, ahead of the drop at 3.30 pm PT. Hope you enjoy!” On Twitter, the singer announced this.

“La Caldera collection, a digital art collaboration by Shakira and BossLogic, depicts the fantastical world of Caloris, a place ruled by women in an intergalactic landscape as they grapple with the arrival of both friendly and unfriendly visitors,” The website reads. “Art-directed by both artists in a retro-futuristic style with a nod to the look and feel of vintage posters and graphic novels, the collection features 4 original audio pieces produced by and featuring Shakira to accompany this vibrant adventure where mythological themes are played out in a delightfully colorful post-modern world.”

The value of the items is unknown; however, fans interested in owning Shakira’s tokens can be part of the auction at the MakersPlace. “Each collector of a limited edition will be entered into a raffle to win a one-of-a-kind signed artist proof of their purchased work. Collectors may purchase additional editions to increase their chance of winning the artist proof,” They were informed.

The non-fungible tokens are carbon free thanks to the Aerial platform. Therefore, the electricity used will be used to calculate the gas emissions. This will allow for forest conservation and environmental protection. Shakira stated that part of the proceeds would be donated to the Pies Descalzos Foundation.

Stay connected to your culture by signing up for our newsletter Receive the most recent news about your favourite celebrities and royals as well as the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news straight to your inbox