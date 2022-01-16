Shahs Of Sunset’s Golnesa Golchedaghi Calls for Lala Kent to Be Held Responsible For Cheating On Randall Emmett

After photos of Randall Emmett with other women, Lala Kent decided to end her engagement to him as a Hollywood producer a few months ago. The Vanderpump Rules Star has been slandering the father of her child ever since. She even said she would be grateful to the women with whom he cheated. Surprisingly Emmett found a champion in Shahs of SunsetGolnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. Gharachedaghi is a Bravo alum who has accused Kent of cheating with Emmett.

There’s been a back-and-forth between the network’s two headliners for some time. In December, Golnesa Gharachedaghi wrote on InstagramLala Kent should “take accountability”Kent thanked Randall Emmett for his support. Live Streaming: See What HappensRecently, GG was “inappropriate”Because she “knows nothing”The situation. (In the same interview Kent also mentioned that she might be reuniting with James Kennedy, her co-star in the film. The Shahs of SunsetStar responded to her tweet account via a since-deleted message (via Page Six), saying:

Your personal business was made public by u & that allows pple [sic]It is okay to have an opinion. MY opinion? You should have more self-respect. If I recall correctly u were bragging about going down on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?

Technically, Golnesa Gaharachedaghi is correct. A previous season of Vanderpump RulesLala Kent is the most famous of all. “went down” on her co-star Ariana Madix in the back seat of a car while Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was present. Nevertheless, the implications from all parties at the time was that it was not considered cheating and that Randall Emmett didn’t mind what happened.

Other tweets of GolnesaGharachedaghi also have been deleted, along with the pointed cheating allegation. Lala Kent specifically shared the following tweet. WWHLShe expected more “compassion”From GG, a single mom. In response, Gharachedaghi insinuated that Kent was confused and that she would regret talking publicly about Randall Emmett’s supposed transgressions. This is the deleted post:

U said I’m a single mom as if I’m a victim of a circumstance & that I should have empathy for what you’re going thru bcuz [sic] we’re both single? Do not confuse my original point sweetie… One day all of ur anger will disappear but all of the horrible things YOU decided to make public about ur daughter’s father, will always be there.

Golnesa Gharachedaghi has been recognized Shahs of SunsetShe is known for her strong opinions on sex and relationships. She shared more details about her beliefs on polyamory (which is having multiple consenting romantic partners) in the latest season of the show. It got tHe reality star into some drama, though, when she weighed in on her co-star Mike Shouhed’s sexting scandal, saying that there was nothing wrong with it if that’s the kind of relationship he likes. She summarized her views in a tweet she sent in January.

Many people have polyamorous relationships and don’t want anyone to know. If you are open, it isn’t cheating. Those who are committed to this lifestyle will be happy. Cheating should not be allowed.January 4, 2022 Learn more

Lala Kent isn’t the only one who feels the heat from Golnesa Golnesa Gaharachedaghi’s opinions. Porsha Williams – ex Real Housewives of Atlanta star who can humbly say she is the most successful of her franchise – is receiving some feedback, too. Reacting to an episode of Porsha’s Family Matters,Bravolebrity’s fellow Bravolebrity WriteThat she was “disturbed” by Williams’ violence toward the father of her child, Dennis McKinley. Williams has not responded to the commentary.

Bravo feuds, in truth, are not a common sight. Lisa Vanderpump & Kyle Richards Brandi Glanville, Denise Richards These events happen quite often. However, cheating allegations are a different matter. Lala Kent is also known for blowing up so it doesn’t look like this feud with Golnesa Gaharachedaghi will be a happy one.