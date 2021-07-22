Sexy Beasts: Season 2 Release Date | Show Renewed for Another Season?

A new dating show with a twist has just hit Netflix and the audience can’t keep calm. It’s Sexy Beast, a show with an innovative and out-of-the-box concept where the contestants wear realistic animal masks to disguise their appearance and try to find a romantic connection based on personality alone. The 6 episode long show has been creating huge frenzy all around and the fans cannot wait for Season 2, anymore. So here are all the details for Season 2:

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 Release Date

It’s time to rejoice as the show has already been renewed for a second season by Netflix and it will be dropping on the streaming platform by the end of 2021. The second season will also be having 6 episodes and the filming might just be over by now. We can’t wait much before we get to see some more creative masks this time as Rob Delaney returns to narrate the second installment.

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 Contestants

It has not been revealed who will be a part of Season 2 to go on this pretty amazing blind date so we need to wait for a while before the names are announced.

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 Premise

The show showcases a masked person speed dating with three masked contestants. Based on the conversation, the one person who gets eliminated takes his mask off. This is followed by the remaining contestants who go on dates to discover common interests and tries to form connection. At the end, a sexy beast is chosen, and the masks come off, revealing all their identities.

