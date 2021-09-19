Sexiest to rudest – nations that top charts for different characteristics

Sexiest to rudest - nations that top charts for different characteristics
By Brandon Pitt
In
HAVE you been baffled by the number of smiling faces in Finland or grumpy ones in France?

Do you feel out of place in the lowlands despite being 5’2in tall?

4

Today, we unveil the nations around the world that top charts for different characteristics.

This week, Statistics Netherlands revealed the average man in the Netherlands is 5ft 11in, while the average woman is 5ft 7in – making it the country with the tallest people.

Nadia Cohen reveals which countries have topped polls conducted by research groups in categories that range from the most polite, funniest to those with the highest fertility and wealthiest.

RICHEST – Monaco: Glam principality is a draw for the rich with its casinos and yachts.

TALLEST – Netherlands: Giants of the world but data shows heights are now falling.

SHORTEST – Bolivia: One in three children has chronic malnutrition as poverty is rife.

FATTEST – Turkey: The World Health Organization says 32.1 per cent are obese.

SEXIEST – Greece: Study found 87 per cent of adults have sex at least once a week.

MOST ORGASMS – Norway: Around 35 per cent of the population reaches climax every day.

FUNNIEST – UK: Our dry, absurd and slapstick sense of humour puts us top for laughs.

HEALTHIEST- Spain: Based on smoking, clean water and diet, said to be best of bunch.

Around the world

HAPPIEST – Finland
RUDEST – France
WORST DRIVERS – Lebanon
MOST POLITE – Japan
LOUDEST – USA
BEST DRESSED – Italy
BEST DIET – Israel
MOST FERTILE – Niger
HIGHEST CRIME RATE – Venezuela
MOST NAKED – Germany
LIFE EXPECTANCY – Iceland
BEST TABLE MANNERS – New Zealand

