Sex and the City Star Willie Garson dead And cause of death revealed to be pancreatic cancer in obituary!

WHY DID WILLIE GARSON BECOME A FATHER?
Although the relationship lasted close to two decades, it did lead Garson to realize his true desires.
“I had a long relationship off and on for like 20 years, and she never wanted to have a child, which is fine,” Garson agreed.
But that relationship made Garson realize that he actually wanted a child, more than anything else, describing the epiphany as his “mid-life crisis.”
The realization lead Garson to pursue adoption, and he met the most important person in his life: his son.
“We’re partners, my kid and I,” Garson agreed.