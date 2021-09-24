Sex and the City Star Willie Garson dead And cause of death revealed to be pancreatic cancer in obituary!

WHY DID WILLIE GARSON BECOME A FATHER?

Although the relationship lasted close to two decades, it did lead Garson to realize his true desires.

“I had a long relationship off and on for like 20 years, and she never wanted to have a child, which is fine,” Garson agreed.

But that relationship made Garson realize that he actually wanted a child, more than anything else, describing the epiphany as his “mid-life crisis.”

The realization lead Garson to pursue adoption, and he met the most important person in his life: his son.

“We’re partners, my kid and I,” Garson agreed.