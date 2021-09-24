Sex and the City Star Willie Garson dead And cause of death revealed to be pancreatic cancer in obituary!

Sex and the City Star Willie Garson dead And cause of death revealed to be pancreatic cancer in obituary!
By Amy Comfi
In
USACaliforniaEntertainmentCelebritiesNews

WHY DID WILLIE GARSON BECOME A FATHER?

Sex and the City Star Willie Garson dead And cause of death revealed to be pancreatic cancer in obituary!

Although the relationship lasted close to two decades, it did lead Garson to realize his true desires.

“I had a long relationship off and on for like 20 years, and she never wanted to have a child, which is fine,” Garson agreed.

But that relationship made Garson realize that he actually wanted a child, more than anything else, describing the epiphany as his “mid-life crisis.”

The realization lead Garson to pursue adoption, and he met the most important person in his life: his son.

“We’re partners, my kid and I,” Garson agreed.

Latest News

Previous articleClassic N64 games like Ocarina of Time and Mario 64 coming to Nintendo Switch
Next articleRobson Green’s life off-screen – ‘affair with vicar’s wife’ to marrying topless model

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder