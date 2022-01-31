Seventy photos for 70 years of the Queen’s record-breaking reign

Seventy photos marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne have been compiled to celebrate the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

With an image of Elizabeth II from every full year of her reign, the pictures, brought together by the PA news agency, show the Queen through the decades – from a twenty-something sovereign to an experienced head of state in her twilight years.

The 1952 photo shows the Queen in her mourning black outfit, giving a royal wave from her car.

After returning from Kenya two days earlier, she was on her way to Clarence House.

Following the sudden death of her father, Elizabeth II, a new queen, returns from London Airport with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to Clarence House. PA Archive/PA Images- PA

Sixteen months later she was crowned in Coronation regalia at Westminster Abbey in 1953.

You can see the Queen behind the scenes by seeing her riding at Windsor, at the races and cuddling with corgis.

The Queen sat on a grassy bank alongside the corgis while she watched competitors at the Royal Windsor Horse Show 1973 (PA). PA Archive/PA Images- PA

The monarch is on duty in a fur stole, ballgown, and fur coat for the opening of the parliament in 1964. He also greets the Silver Jubilee revellers 1977 and salutes while riding horseback for 1985 Trooping for Colour.

1993: Queen of the Scope, with one eye closed is shown firing the last shot from a standard SA 80 rifle. This was taken during a visit to Bisley Ranges’ Army Rifle Association.

The Queen fires the final shot on a Bisley ranges rifle (Tim Ockenden/PA). PA Archive/PA Images – Tim Ockenden

As she prepares to pour her milk, the Queen joins Susan McCarron from Glasgow for a cup o’ tea at her Castlemilk home in 1999.

A visit to the EastEnders’ Queen Vic pub and a front row seat at London Fashion Week are some of the lighter engagements during the monarch’s many years of royal duties.

The Queen is seated next to Dame Anna Wintour, London Fashion Week 2018, (Yui Mok/PA). PA Archive/PA Images – Yui Mok

The serious side involved meeting with presidents and prime ministers as well as inspecting Guards of Honour and performing ceremonies of state.

The Queen paid her respects as she laid a wreath at the Armed Forces Memorial at the national Memorial Arboretum in 2011, and in 2013, joined the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders for a group photograph.

The Queen joins The Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland for a group photograph (Chris Ison/PA) Chris Ison – PA Archive/PA Images

The 2020 photo features the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh standing side-by-side in the sun in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

They were photographed to mark Philip’s 99th birthday.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor to mark Philip’s 99th birthday (Steven Parsons/PA) PA Archive/PA Images – Steve Parsons

The pair, who were married for 73 years, spent lockdown together at the Berkshire royal residence in HMS Bubble – the nickname for their reduced household of staff.

Philip died within one year. The Queen sat by herself at Philip’s funeral, despite the Covid-19 restrictions of 2021.

The Queen at Philip’s funeral (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Photos – Jonathan Brady

In one image, the Queen – one of the most photographed women in the world – steps behind the lens.

The sovereign captured snaps with her Rollei camera on 1982’s royal visit to Tuvalu, South Sea islands.

The Queen takes photographs of Tuvalu in 1982 (Ron Bell/PA). PA Archive/PA Images Ron Bell

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on February 6 will be celebrated during a four-day weekend of national festivities in June.