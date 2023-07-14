Seven tricks on how to jam everything into your hand luggage & not exceed the allowance – & you’ve got to roll clothes

AS online searches for ‘how to pack hand luggage’ surge by 1,600%, Abby McHale reveals how to fill a carry-on case that won’t exceed your 10kg allowance.

Last year it was also suggested that UK holidaymakers fly with only hand luggage to save money and reduce airport queues.

8 Taking hand luggage away with you can save you a fortune on travel costs Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd.

Fold up bag

8 Fold a bag in half before placing it flat at the bottom of your suitcase Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd.

PACKING a beach bag for day trips is advisable, so fold it in half before placing it flat at the bottom of your suitcase.

Add larger rolled items on top, so the bag will stay as flat as possible and not get misshapen.

Stuff your sandals

8 Stuff sandals with something small such as your underwear Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd.

YOU don’t want your sandals to get bent en route, so stuff them with something small such as your underwear so they keep their shape.

You can also slot the ends of your sandals together in the suitcase to save even more space.

Tie it up

8 Tie an item’s belt around it to keep it crease-free Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd.

IF you’re taking an item of clothing with a tie around the waist, remove it from the belt loops.

Once your item is rolled, wrap the tie around it a few times, before tucking the ends in.

It will stop clothing unrolling and keep the tie crease-free.

Save sunnies

8 It’s wise to roll sunglasses up in something such as a soft T-shirt Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd.

IF you’ve lost your sunglasses case, it’s wise to roll them up in something such as a soft T-shirt, which will keep them protected during the journey.

There’s nothing worse than a scratched lens when you’re sipping a Pina Colada, poolside.

Keep hat in shape

8 Fill your sun hat up with small items like swimsuits Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd.

IS it even a holiday if you don’t take a sun hat?

Make sure yours is one of the first things you pack and stuff it with something like a swimsuit so it keeps its shape.

Then pack around any awkward edges with small items such as underwear and socks.

Tuck & roll

8 Rolling up bulkier items is great for making space in your bag Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd.

DRESSES and long skirts can be the bulkiest items and the ones most susceptible to creasing.

Rolling them before putting them in a case is the best way to keep them wrinkle-free and save space.

Lay the item flat out and starting from one end, roll as tightly as you can to the other end.

Use rule of three

8 Think of a shirt as being split into three parts down the middle, then fold each side of the shirt into the centre to pack most efficiently Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd.

THIS is an effective method to keep shirts and T-shirts folded nice and tightly.

Think of your shirt as being split into three equal parts down the middle, then fold each side of the shirt into the centre.

Then fold in half then again until your item is small and compact.