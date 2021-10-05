Seven iPhone apps we cannot live without – and you need to try today

Long gone are the days of using your phone to just talk and text.

From tracking your fitness goals and sleeping pattern to receiving much-needed mantras and tips to manage your money better, there’s an app for everything nowadays.

With an app store packed with over 2 million different titles, indy100 writers shared the seven best lesser-known apps that will make your day that little bit easier – all at the touch of a button.

Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is a sleep tracking app that I haven’t been able to live without since I decided I cared about sleeping.

The app tracks how well you’re sleeping and even records sounds while you snooze (like snoring, sleep talking, and even babies crying). What’s more, the app allows you to monitor what you’ve eaten, how you’re feeling, any meds you’ve taken and much more so you can look back and figure out what impacts your sleep hygiene.

Download Sleep Cycle here.

Things 3

This to-do list app looks deceptively simple on the surface but its beautiful design hides powerful features including tags, a multitude of date and deadline options, reminders and a great iPhone homescreen widget.

Without this app, our lives would simply fall apart. It shows us exactly what we need to do each day, and hides all of the tasks that face us on future days so we don’t get stressed out about it.

Download Things 3 here.

ReadWise

You know all of those books you’ve read, and the longreads you’ve devoured, and the tweet threads you’ve favorited? How much of them can you remember off the top of your head?

We’re guessing very little, which is why ReadWise is so powerful. It’s an app which surfaces five of highlights that you’ve made on ebooks and other electronic articles in the past in a daily email, helping you to remember more of what you’ve read.

It also provides a beautiful interface in which to share resurfaced snippets that particularly resonated with you. The company recently launched its own read-it-later app. It’s in beta mode, but so far the reviews look great.

Download ReadWise here.

Couch to 5K Runner by Fitness22

Couch to 5K quite literally changed my life — I went being literally unable to run (even during P.E. in high school) to a full-blown running enthusiast in a month — if not less.

It’s super simple to use and follow, and the pace is so slow and steady you barely noticing you’re building so much endurance. About seven weeks in, I run at least three to four times a week.

Download 5K Runner here.

Otter Ai

We are writers (obviously), so I need audio transcribed all the time. Otter AI does just that, using artificial intelligence, and for free (or a low-cost membership)!

It’s also incredibly useful for generating text from meetings, interviews, lectures, lessons, and any other important audile conversations you might need. It also automatically transcribes visual meetings held on Microsoft teams and Google Meet!

Download Otter.ai here.

Word Relax!

This word puzzle game allows you to not only exercise your brain but see different parts of the world from the comfort of your own home through the gorgeous landscape backgrounds. You can also receive daily rewards and cash-out payments to PayPal.

Download Word Relax! here.

Motivation-Daily Quotes

This is a lovely app with daily affirmations and reminders to be the best person you can be.

Download Motivation-Daily Quotes here.