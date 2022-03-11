Seth Meyers Slams Bill Barr’s Media Tour, Trump Comments

Seth Meyers took on former US Attorney General Bill Barr’s recent media tour on Thursday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” specifically Barr’s revelation that despite his criticism of Donald Trump, he’d vote for him again in 2024 if he were the Republican nominee.

The latest installment of “A Closer Look”We began by covering Russian companies that have pulled their business out of Russia. Meyers delivered the hilarious joke. “Putin tried to out-pizza the Hut but he learned the hard way, in Russia, Hut out-pizzas you”) before taking aim at Barr’s new “sham book”That is. “supposedly criticizing Trump’s behavior.”

Meyers showed a video of Barr on Fox News reminiscing about an incident “unsettling”Meeting with Trump

“It was certainly unsettling when I went in to talk to the President about the election and he was livid and shaking and showed a lot of temper and yelling, that was a little unsettling,” Barr told Brett Baier. “But the other thing that was actually unsettling was later when I went in to actually give him my letter of resignation, he started talking about how he had actually won the election and how the machines were rigged and how he was actually gonna be there for another term and he was very confident of that. And I just felt this showed a detachment from reality that was stunning for me.”

The “Late Night” host then took aim at Barr’s surprise at Trump’s behavior so late into his tenure. “You were ‘stunned.’ Really, that’s the moment it finally sunk in for you that maybe this guy was a little off, right at the end?” Meyers said. “You’re like a person who stopped watching ‘Game of Thrones’ because it was too violent in the second-to-last episode – ‘I don’t know, when the Hound was fighting the Mountain I just thought that’s enough for me.’”

Meyers then played a clip of Barr telling Savannah Guthrie that he’d vote for Trump again if he were the nominee in 2024 because he believes “the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic party.”Meyers asked Meyers why anyone should take Barr seriously after the video.

“So then why should we care about anything you have to say?” Meyers said. “Trump’s detached from reality but you’d still support him for president. You’re like a cop who gets a fax from the Zodiac Killer and says, ‘This guy’s a sicko but he’d be a great math teacher.’”

The “Late Night”Host concluded the Barr segment “A Closer Look” by noting that the former Attorney General’s appearances on the media circuit have been a waste of everyone’s time. “Interviewing this charlatan is such a waste of airtime, don’t help him plug his dumb book,”Meyers concluded. “There are any number of other books that deserve more attention. If I had a book that’d be a better use of your time – oh wait, I do, I have a brand new children’s book called ‘I’m Not Scared, YOU’RE Scared.’ My son Axel said it was great, and it’s not like he ever lies.”

The video shows the segment. As mentioned above.