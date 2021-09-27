Serie A star scores wonder goal while still holding bottle of water in his hand

Genoa striker Mattia Destro produced an absolute wonder goal at the weekend – while holding a water bottle.

The moment of magic came against Hellas Verona in a crucial Serie A clash between two sides with big ambitions.

The rollercoaster nature of the division already has given clubs a potential pathway towards European football next season.

Juventus are toiling while the likes of AS Roma and Lazio have yet to hit full steam and Genoa are one side who are desperate to break out of their mid-table destiny.

And if they continue to score goals like Destro did at the weekend, they have every chance – but there was something odd about this one.









The former AC Milan star netted in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Hellas Verona with moments left on the clock to give the home side what they thought was the three points.

And he did so in remarkable fashion, bamboozling defender Koray Gunter before chipping Verona keeper Lorenzo Montipo with a perfectly executed attempt.

To make the goal even better was the way Destro was casually carrying a water bottle throughout the entire moment.

That was not enough, though, for Genoa with former Blackburn Rovers star Nikola Kalinic scoring in injury-time to see the spoils shared.









Many were baffled as to why Destro was wandering around the pitch with a bottle of water but the forward went on to explain.

“At the end of the match I was so tired, I was cramping up,” the 30-year-old said.

“I was drinking water and didn’t know where to throw the bottle so I decided to just keep it.”

That was the second of two goals he grabbed during the match to take his season tally to four in four games.

But despite the Italian’s fine form in front of goal, Genoa find themselves with it all to do with just one win in six.