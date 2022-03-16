Serials That Change Student’s Attitude to Life

A common problem that every student faces is the lack of motivation. And you might wonder: why would that be the case? The answer is simple. In pursuit of high-end careers, the new generations of students are losing their purpose in life. That is why many students find solace in reading books or watching series that change their life perspectives.

There are a number of pros of watching serials about students that can help orient themselves towards a goal. In fact, every school, college, and university should encourage their students to watch good TV series as part of their academic curriculum. These serials will expose them to real-world issues that they will need to address one day.

So, if you are a student struggling to find your place on earth, this article will introduce you to some of the life-changing serials that you must see.

BoJack Horseman

“He’s So Stupid. He Doesn’t Realize How Miserable He Should Be. I Envy That.” – BoJack Horseman

Are you depressed? Are you frustrated, perhaps? Do you feel insecure about your career goals? Are you jealous of others’ happiness? If you suffer from all of that, then you will find BoJack relatable to you. This dark, gritty yet sarcastic Netflix hit will make you question your life choices.

If you are struggling with the course load, ask for help. If you need help with coursework, seek out efficient coursework writing services. Be it the pressure of assignment or coursework writing, always reach out to people. But never sulk in the corner with frustration. This series can help you find answers to many paradoxical questions that you might face as a student. You will have a whole new appreciation for life after watching it.

Chernobyl

“Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth. Sooner or later, that debt is paid.” – Valery Legasov

HBO’s Chernobyl series is a hauntingly beautiful take on what happens when we try to musk the truth. It was about the infamous Chernobyl disaster that shocked the world. Lies, deceits, and abuses of power were the cause of such nuclear tragedy.

The key takeaway from the show is that we should never hide the truth in favor of lies. All students should watch this series and take this lesson by heart because their education will remain incomplete without these learnings.

Planet Earth II

“The question is, are we happy to suppose that our grandchildren may never be able to see an elephant except in a picture book?” – Sir David Attenborough

This hit BBC series captured the most rural creatures of our planet for the urban people to see. It reintroduces the diversity of living things that we share our planet with. Sir David Attenborough is a master storyteller when it comes to the conservation of nature. The show successfully rekindles our inner consciousness of how we treat nature and its inhabitants.

If you are studying a life science course, this is a must-see for you. Each episode presents you with a unique story of our coexistence with nature. This form of exposure can never be found in any library or your coursework. So, I highly recommend that you give this show a chance to prove its worth.

Abstract: The Art of Design

“Empathy is the cornerstone of design.” – Ilse Crawford

This Netflix original series is a must-watch for every student who wants to flourish their creativity. You don’t have to be an art student to appreciate design thinking. Each new episode of the show explores each faculty of art, creativity, and architecture. Aesthetic is something that is embedded in human nature. Therefore, we always leave room open for creativity in life. This promising series will paint your eyes with a library of colors. It should be on the students serials list of favorites.

Black Mirror

“There’s a message in every game, like Pac-Man. Do you know what PAC stands for? Program and control.”

Black Mirror is a dystopian British serial that became very popular among tech enthusiasts. It should be on the To-Watch list of any tech-savvy student because the show exposes the dark side of our everyday technology. We all should take notes of what not to do in the future from this series.

An aspiring IT student can learn many valuable lessons from this cyberpunk horror. The same phone that we use every day can also be used to eavesdrop on our conversations. And Black Mirror is a textbook example of that technology abuse. Tech students can learn work ethics by watching this masterpiece show.

House

“We were both wrong, not equally wrong. You were at least six more wronger than me.” – Dr. Gregory House

Many people mistake this show for a medical drama. But in reality, it is much more than that. It is a brilliant show about how quick decision-making can make our lives a little more livable. If you are a medical student, you will love it. However, the show delves deeper into the realm of how we think and act. Why do we do the things that we do? Are there any alternatives to that? How do we even approach a new problem? This show can teach you how to research a solution when you face challenges.

Conclusion

A student’s curriculum should include all branches of knowledge. He should not confine himself within the reading book. Yes, academics are important. But real-life lessons are much more valuable if you want to orient yourself in the proper direction. Otherwise, you might get lost in the complexities of life.

Therefore, every student should watch movies and series that speak to them. A good story of a good hero can bear life-changing messages that one can follow. That way, a student can develop a holistic approach to life and its problems. Therefore, if you are a student who needs some motivation, I highly recommend you give the aforementioned serials a chance. You will not regret it, for sure.