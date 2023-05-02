Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their second child together. Tennis legend Serena Williams announced the good news Monday night at the Met Gala in New York City. Williams, 41 and Reddit’s co-founder Ohanian are parents of Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

Williams posted on Instagram that she was “so excited” when Anna Wintour asked her to join the Met Gala with three other friends. This happened before Williams walked down the Met Museum of Art’s red carpet in New York City. Williams also thanked those who helped her achieve the look, such as hairstylist Jawaraw and makeup artist Farzana Zaman. She also mentioned stylist Kesha McCleod and nail technician Sreynin Penng. She wore a Gucci dress, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a headpiece by Lelet New York.

Williams, who told La La Anthony that there were three of them at the Gala, said: The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel good. I can now breathe. I am not hiding!

Williams retired from tennis after an August 2022 essay for Vogue. She said to the magazine that she “evolved” away from sport, and wanted to have a larger family. Williams made her final professional tennis appearance during the 2022 US Open, losing to Ajla Tomljanović in her last match.

Williams said, “I never considered having children earlier in my career.” Vogue. There were moments when I wondered whether I would ever want to have children in this world with its many problems. It was not easy for me to be around kids or babies. I thought that someone would take care of the baby if it were ever born. It’s not a lie… It’s true that I have lots of support. It’s true that I am a hands-on, active mother. “My husband would tell you that I’m too hands-on.”

In February, Williams told E! News Olympia should learn from her how much work it took to become a tennis legend and the importance of having a strong support network around you. It was difficult to see her retire, she said. She can still perform at an elite level.

Williams said: “I feel much more peaceful now.” E! News. “It’s interesting. “It’s interesting. I have always wished to finish the game on a high-level. It’s difficult because you think, “Oh, my god, I can still play and do all those things .’….” It’s hard because I think, “Oh my gosh, I could still play and do all that stuff.”

Williams wasn’t the only celebrity to reveal a pregnancy during the Met Gala. Karlie Kushner, a model and her husband Joshua Kushner revealed that they are expecting their second child. The Met Gala’s theme for this year was Karl Lagerfeld: Lines of Beauty. This annual event raises money for the Met Costume Institute.