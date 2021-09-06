Serena Williams Daughter Olympia Adorable Mother Daughter Moments!

Fans can’t get enough of Olympia Williams and Serena Williams. In a new Instagram video, the tennis star shared more reasons for fans to smile with this adorable mother-daughter pair.
Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, is a four-time Olympic gold medallist, and has been the winner of numerous tennis tournaments and awards. Her fashion design and clothing lines are endorsements and ambassadorial opportunities.
Williams’ many achievements and honors aside, Williams’ greatest accomplishment is being the mother of Olympia Ohanian and her daughter, Olympia Ohanian. She shares this with Alexis Ohanian.
Williams has been astonished by her many fans ever since she gave birth to Olympia. She continues to amaze them with videos and photos of Olympia and her adorable baby, showing their cute moments, and shenanigans.
The tennis star stunned her fans when she shared a video clip. This features two pictures of herself and her daughter in the same outfit.
Williams had worn a red and white three-quarter-length dress with three-quarter sleeves in the past. One photo showed Williams in the dress, posing before a door with her name written on it.
The 39-year-old endured a difficult tennis season in 2021 and had to withdraw from the U.S. Open.
The second picture in this post shows Olympia in the exact same outfit. She was wearing her backpack. She stood before a mirror, admiring her reflection. The adorable little girl wore her hair down in dreadlocks, with multiple beads. Williams was the caption for the post. Write:
“Who wore it best? I vote for @olympiaohanian.”
Many of Williams’ fans commented on the post and agreed that Olympia wore the outfit best. One fan said they love Olympia being happy with her reflection while standing in front of the mirror.
One fan expressed hope that Olympia would never lose this feeling. A third fan gushed over both pictures and said they love seeing Williams and her daughter twinning.
Olympia has copied her mom’s look many times before. In June, the precious girl wore the mini versionWilliams’ iconic Australian Open 2021 dress.
Alexis, her father, shared a picture showing her training while she wore the outfit. This led to many comments from fans. Williams commented on the blog post and suggested that Olympia and she should have shared the photo.
On September 1, Olympia turned four years old. She and her parents didn’t celebrate her birthday. Williams became Olympia one year old. revealed she does not celebrate birthdays because they are Jehova’s Witnesses and it’s against their doctrine.
Williams spoke about Olympia’s mother multiple times, once. revealed it was hard being away from her daughter during tournaments as her heart ached when she was not around her.
The 39-year-old endured a difficult tennis season in 2021 and had to from the U.S. Open to recover from a torn hamstring injury she sustained in the first round of Wimbledon.
We are hopeful she can recover from her injury and win her record-setting 24th Grand Slam title.