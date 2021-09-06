Serena Williams Daughter Olympia Adorable Mother Daughter Moments!

Fans can’t get enough of Olympia Williams and Serena Williams. In a new Instagram video, the tennis star shared more reasons for fans to smile with this adorable mother-daughter pair.

Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, is a four-time Olympic gold medallist, and has been the winner of numerous tennis tournaments and awards. Her fashion design and clothing lines are endorsements and ambassadorial opportunities.

Williams’ many achievements and honors aside, Williams’ greatest accomplishment is being the mother of Olympia Ohanian and her daughter, Olympia Ohanian. She shares this with Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams with Olympia, her daughter.

Williams has been astonished by her many fans ever since she gave birth to Olympia. She continues to amaze them with videos and photos of Olympia and her adorable baby, showing their cute moments, and shenanigans.

The tennis star stunned her fans when she shared a video clip. This features two pictures of herself and her daughter in the same outfit.

Serena Williams at her September 2020 training in France on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Williams had worn a red and white three-quarter-length dress with three-quarter sleeves in the past. One photo showed Williams in the dress, posing before a door with her name written on it.

The 39-year-old endured a difficult tennis season in 2021 and had to withdraw from the U.S. Open.