September 26 is most popular birthday in the UK, statistics show

If your birthday happens to fall on September 26 then you join a pretty sizeable club, as it has been revealed to be the most common date to be born in the UK.

September is already a very popular month for babies to be born, and according to statistics this popularity reaches a peak on the 26th.

The Office for National Statistics shared the data back in 2015, crunching the number of births for each day of the year.

It found that across two decades 26 September took the top spot, with an average of 2,000 births each year on that date.







This is a couple of hundred higher than the 1,800 average we’d see if births were evenly distributed across the 365 days of the year.

To understand why this date is so popular, some quick maths shows the date comes nine months, or 39 weeks after Boxing Day.

As to why the day after Christmas is particularly randy for Brits is still unknown.







The ONS reckons there is actually a more practical reason for the above average number of babies born in September and it’s to do with school.

They think that parents are trying to have their child born just before the start of school so that they’ll be the eldest in the year and therefore have a head start over other pupils.







Meanwhile, The Journal of Social Sciences had a look at when the biggest celebrities, politicians and scientists were born and it seems a lot are popped out in January and February, specifically between 20 January and 18 February.

Examples are Harry Styles, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Another study by the UK Office of National Statistics found that babies born at the start of the year went into some decent careers.

January babies are most likely to become a GP or a debt collector, while those who come into the world a month later have a higher rate of becoming an artist.

