Separate Attacks in Ukraine Kill an American Journalist, and Dozens of People at a Military Base

At least 35 people are dead and 135 people have been injured after Russian missiles rained down on a military base in Ukraine, about 15 miles from Poland’s border.

Poland is NATO’s ally. This is why these attacks are so near the border is so alarming. Since at least 2015, the U.S. has been training Ukrainian troops at the Polish border.

Volodymyr Zeleskyy, Ukrainian President, claimed that nearly 13,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also stated that Russia lost 1,000 military units, 74 fighter planes, and 86 helicopters.

NBC News reports Sergei Ryabkov (Russia’s Deputy foreign Minister) said that Russia was trying to destroy foreign weapons shipments to Ukraine. He also called them names “legitimate targets.”

So far, President Biden has sent $1.2 billion in aid for Ukraine to fight Russia.

American journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud, who was an award-winning journalist, has been killed in action while covering the fighting against Ukraine. Brent Renaud, 51 years old, was killed in Irpin, Ukraine. He was just outside of Kyiv, the capital. According to the New York Times, Renaud used to work for their company in addition HBO and NBC.

The Times reported that Renaud was last seen contributing to the paper in 2015. He was not assigned when he was murdered.

On Facebook, head of the Kyiv region police Andriy Nebitov said Russian forces killed Renaud and injured two other journalists, who have been moved to a hospital in the capital. Juan Arredondo, a Colombian American photojournalist has been identified.

Their condition is currently unknown.

