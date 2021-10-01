Senate Votes to Avert Government Shutdown

By Tom O'Brien
The Senate passed a short-term spending bill to extend federal funding through early December, avoiding a government shutdown at midnight.

“Mrs. Blackburn, no.” “On this vote, the yeas are 65, the nays are 35. The 60-vote threshold having been achieved, the bill is passed.” Under the previous order, the Senate will proceed to executive session and resume consideration of the following nomination, which the clerk will report.”

