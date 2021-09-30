Senate to Vote on Amendment to Curtail Aid to Afghans Who Fled Taliban Rule

Senate Republicans are pressing to use a spending bill needed to keep the government open past midnight to curtail assistance to Afghans who were quickly evacuated to the United States as American troops withdrew last month.

The proposal by Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is just one of a series of skirmishes over a bill that would extend federal funding into early December and provide emergency funding for the resettlement of Afghan refugees and disaster recovery. The legislation is expected to pass later Thursday with bipartisan support, but first, Republicans have demanded votes on several proposed changes.

Democrats were bracing for a close vote on Mr. Cotton’s measure, with the possibility of calling in Vice President Kamala D. Harris, who serves as president of the Senate, to break a 50-50 tie and defeat it.

Mr. Cotton’s amendment would cut off aid for things such as housing, food and medical benefits after March 31, 2023 for Afghans who were granted parole to quickly enter the United States because of the urgent humanitarian crisis.