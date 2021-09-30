Senate Passes Short-Term Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

Racing to avoid a government shutdown at midnight, the Senate on Thursday approved a spending bill to extend federal funding through early December and provide emergency aid to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees and disaster recovery efforts across the country.

The legislation passed 65 to 35, and now heads to the House, where it is also expected to be approved, clearing it for President Biden’s signature before funding lapses.

“This is a good outcome — one I am happy we are getting done,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. “With so many things happening in Washington, the last thing the American people need is for the government to grind to a halt.”

Lawmakers reached a deal on the spending legislation after Democrats agreed to strip out a provision that would have raised the federal government’s ability to continue borrowing funds through the end of 2022. Senate Republicans blocked an initial funding package on Monday over its inclusion, refusing to give the majority party any of the votes needed to move ahead on a bill to avert a first-ever federal default in the coming weeks.