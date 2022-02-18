Senate Passes 3-Week Spending Bill, Averting Government Shutdown

“Agencies need certainty, the businesses that rely on government for contracts need certainty, and our men and women who are serving in the military need certainty,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat of New Hampshire.

It is also likely that many or all longtime policy provisions, like the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for most abortions, would be kept in some form in any such package. Republicans had also warned that those conditions — known as policy riders — would need to be maintained to ensure that enough of their party would back the legislation.

Because the spending package is one of the few remaining measures that must pass before the end of this Congress, rank-and-file lawmakers are likely to try to attach additional legislation, potentially upending a final deal.

“Once you start a vehicle moving, a lot of people want to ride on it,” said Senator Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee.

Among the most obvious candidates is an emergency pandemic aid package, although the White House has not yet made a formal request. The Biden administration told key congressional officials on Tuesday that it could need as much as an additional $30 billion in coronavirus response funds, including to improve testing and vaccinations across the country.

Several Republicans have signaled a reluctance to support more pandemic spending after Democrats muscled through a $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package in March over their unanimous opposition. In an informal briefing with key congressional officials on Tuesday, Biden administration officials floated an additional $17.9 billion for vaccines and therapeutics, $4.9 billion for diagnostics and additional money to counter future variants, according to one official briefed on the details, who was not authorized to speak publicly and described the session on the condition of anonymity.

“They haven’t sent us a relief package yet,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, said on Tuesday. “But obviously, we’re going to have to do something.”