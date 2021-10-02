Sen. Elizabeth Warren Supports IATSE Members “All The Way” For Fair Contract

In a video, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that she stands for the Constitution. “shoulder-to-shoulder”As strike authorization is voted for by IATSE members, she is there with them “all the way in this fight.”

“I’m glad to stand with @IATSE in their fight for a fair contract,”The Massachusetts Democrat stated this in a tweet accompanying the statement (see it below). “Giant film and entertainment companies make billions of dollars in profits each year and the least they can do is ensure their workers have livable wages and reasonable work hours.”

Warren, one of the more than 100 Democrats to sign a letter Thursday calling on the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for a fair deal, said viewers of her video. “The next time you watch a movie or a TV show, think about all the people who you never see on screen, but who had to put in the hard labor to bring that show to you.”

Bruce Mann, her husband, is also there. “love movies and we love TV shows; we love the series,”She said. “But we always sit there and watch it to the very end, through all the names and the union emblems at the end. In a few days, members of that union, IATSE, are going to vote whether to go on strike. This is my chance just to say, IATSE, I’m with you, shoulder-to-shoulder, all the way in this fight.”

IATSE members began voting today for strike authorization. The balloting will continue on Sunday, with the results expected to be announced Monday.