Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn reveals she and her baby son almost DIED during traumatic labour

SELLING Sunset’s Christine Quinn opened up about her traumatic labour on This Morning today saying she and her baby “flatlined”.

The Netflix star welcomed her son Christian in May after a terrifying hospital experience.

Christine, 33, told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield today her son “changed” her life and made her “grateful” for her huge successes.

She explained that she has a four-month-old baby. I had no idea that I could love someone more than me.

“The focus isn’t really on me anyway… it’s changed my life.”

She recalled giving birth to her child early and saying, “I had a very traumatizing birth.” While filming, my water broke.

“I was flatlining and the baby was flatlining, we both almost didn’t make it. So I learned to be so grateful for life and everything I have.”

The newlywed and her husband Christian Richard welcomed their child on May 15th, a son named Christian Georges Dumontet.

The reality star recently took to Instagram to explain the “trauma” of that day.

‘Dramatic Entrance’

“Happy 2 month birthday to my sweet little baby! Two months ago today, you made an extremely dramatic entrance, just like your mommy. (Except you were very early, and I am always late),” she joked.

She said, “Reliving my trauma on Selling Sunset, about my birth experience was one of the hardest things I have ever done. Let alone allowing these very personal, intimate moments to be captured on camera.

“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.”

The Selling Sunset star then explained how after her water broke, she was “rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated.”

She disclosed: “Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting.

“Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it,” Christine explained, adding that the “surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining.”

The model continued on to say that the doctors had to run her “through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery” to ensure there were no “remaining tools” left in her body.

“I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us. I thank God everyday for my blessings, and my miracle baby,” She gushed.

Christine encouraged her followers to remember that life is too short, and that grudges can be a waste of your perfect happiness. Give up on what you cannot and try new things.

“Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy,” She encouraged.

