Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn ditches underwear in eye-popping display after revealing she and baby son almost DIED

SELLING Sunset’s Christine Quinn ditched her underwear for an eye-popping display in a slinky dress following her emotional appearance on This Morning today.

The 32-year old star was seen in London for the launch party of Ciate makeup’s collaboration.

The blonde beauty commanded attention in her stand-out dress, which had sexy cut-out detailing that exposed the fact she wasn’t wearing underwear beneath her sheer leotard.

The floor-length silky blue gown had a split at the hips on one side and a wrap-around fabric on the other. This secured the lower half of the one-strapped blouse.

It revealed her thighs and had more cut-out fabric around her waist.

Christine attended the bash along with Christian Richard, her husband. Christian affectionately kissed Christine as she posed to wait photographers.

The beautiful beauty wore her long, blonde hair in glamorous waves and bold red lipstick to give it an old Hollywood vibe.

Christine looked amazing after giving birth to Christian four months ago.

The reality TV favourite bravely shared how both she and her son “flatlined” in May, explaining to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I had a very traumatic birth. While filming, my water broke.

“I was flatlining and the baby was flatlining, we both almost didn’t make it. So I learned to be so grateful for life and everything I have.”

Christine had already shared her story on Instagram. She wrote: “Reliving my birth trauma on Selling Sunset was one of my most difficult experiences. I am so grateful that these intimate moments in my life were captured on film.

“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.”

After hyperventilating from the pain, she said that both of our heart rates had plummeted and that we were rushed to an emergency C-section.

“Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it,” Christine explained, adding that the “surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining.”

The model continued on to say that the doctors had to run her “through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery” to ensure there were no “remaining tools” left in her body.

