Selena Gomez’s hilarious flirting with soccer players: “I am single”

Who say? Selena Gomez‘s flirting game isn’t perfect?

Not the There are only murders in the building actress, who hilariously filmed herself trying to score major goals in her dating life by capturing the attention of a few soccer players.

Selena shouts “I’m alone” from the sidelines. The soccer players continue their game, unaware of Selena. Then she adds “I am a little fussy, but i will love you so very much.”

The singer of “Wolves”, who had been dressed for a sporting event, captioned this picture. June 8 TikTok“The struggle Man lol.”

Fans couldn’t understand why the athletes didn’t fall for Selena.

One user asked, “Can you image playing soccer while hearing Selena Gomez tell you this is your absolute dream?” Another added: “i cannot believe that these men did not realize it was actually selena like i’d have run over.”