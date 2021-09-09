Selena Gomez Wardrobe Malfunction At 2018 Met Gala Self-Tanning – Star Finally Opens Up!

Selena Gomez tells you the truth about her Met Gala self-tanning wardrobe mishap. The Hotel TransylvaniaStar shared some of her memories “Beauty Secrets” Vogue shares her night-out makeup routine one week ahead of the 2021 Met Gala. “For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even, “The rare beauty found was explained. It is a reminder of the famous night three years ago. “As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker.”

She continued by revealing that she hadn’t realized her tan was getting darker because of the beauty of the event. “I’m at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events, and I’m walking trying to look all beautiful,” She said. She explained that she was too busy trying to pose for the Met Gala stairs, so it was hard to notice her rapidly darkening skin tone.

Gomez was too busy to look at the details until she finally got inside and sat down at her dining table. “I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange,” She laughed. “I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.'”However, she was positive and jovial about the whole event. Gomez joined the party instead of waiting for the floodgates of comments and tweets.”So I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there,” she described. “And so I’m running to my car. I’m literally just hauling ass to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos.”She captioned the photo with, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET.”