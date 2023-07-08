Selena Gomez spills out of thong swimsuit & licks popsicle she’s sharing with BFF Taylor Swift in racy new poolside pics

SELENA Gomez has been enjoying her holiday week by spending it by the pool and sharing some treats with her celebrity BFF.

The singer, 30, took to Instagram on Friday to share a few summer snaps while showing off her curves in a textured swimsuit.

5 Selena Gomez showed off her curves in a brown one-piece bathing suit in a set of snaps of her enjoying some pool time with friends

5 Selena shared other summer-themed photos of her and celebrity BFF Taylor Swift sharing a Firecracker ice pop and embracing one another /Taylor Swift

Selena’s newest carousel included four shots of the Rare Beauty founder lounging by the pool with touseled hair and no makeup on.

In the third photo, Selena was seen in a brown, one-piece thong bathing suit that showed off her upper thigh as she posed on an outdoor couch next to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The next snap showed the Disney Channel star smiling from inside the pool as she stood with her arms folded over the siding.

Shortly after, Selena took to her feed again with more summer snaps – this time including her pal Taylor Swift.

Selena and Taylor have been best friends for years, and Selena’s post showed the two showing off their relationship even further.

She uploaded four different Polaroid shots, with the bottom two showing Taylor hugging Selena from behind and the two sharing a red, white, and blue Firecracker ice pop.

Selena rocked a simple white T-shirt and two braids in her hair while the All Too Well hitmaker sported a floral yellow dress.

“Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick a** gals. I needed that,” Selena wrote in the caption.

While Selena was make-up free in the photos, a few weeks back, many fans believed the singer appeared to look completely different.

A NEW SELENA

The Only Murders in the Building star shared a selfie while lying in her bed.

Propping her neck up on a pillow, the former Wizards of Waverly Place starnearly popped outof her low-cut red nightgown.

The 30-year-old stared seductively at the camera, taking one photo on her side, and another from the air while on her back.

She captioned the snap, which was taken to promote a skincare company: “Tan before I tan.”

In the comments section, fans called her a 10 as one wrote: “She’s glowing!” while another added, “This is beyond hot.”

A third praised her as: “The prettiest lady in the world.”

However, others felt the extreme close-up left the singer looking like someone else.

“Looks like Kendall Jenner a bit in the first one,” one person noted.

Another called Selena a “completely different person.”

BLONDES HAVE MORE FUN

Selena also showed off another side to her in recent weeks as she uploaded a photo with bleach-blonde hair.

Last month, she shared a carousel post to commemorate the two months she recently spent in Paris, France.

The post contained many photos of Selena making memories around the city as she spent time at multiple tourist attractions with friends.

The first photo in the set showed the Who Says singer about to bite into a foot-long croissant as her signature brunette hair was tied back into a tight ponytail.

The second photo, however, showed Selena looking almost unrecognizable with a completely new hair color.

The actress posed for a mirror selfie as she rocked shoulder-length hair that was fully blonde.

Selena’s hair was styled in loose waves and was draped over to one side – giving her a tousled look that was accompanied by darker-colored roots.

Her bright hair contrasted with the black sweatshirt she was wearing as she seemingly posed in a backstage area.

In the comments section, some fans called out Selena’s new ‘do and gave their approval of the shocking change.

“Blonde selenaaaa,” one fan wrote with the addition of heart-eyed emojis.

A second chimed in: “Blonde Selena is such a vibe.”

“SELENA IS BLONDE AGAIN??? OMFG WE WON,” a third wrote.

A fourth commented: “Selena u’r the best u so b beautiful in blond hair.”

5 Taylor Swift hugged Selena from behind while recently celebrating Independence Day at Taylor’s party /Taylor Swift

5 The two singers have been best friends for years and continue to show off their valued relationship Credit: Getty – Contributor