‘Seinfeld’ Actress Annie Korzen Proves You’re Never Too Old to Be a Popular TikTok Influencer

Annie Korzen might be more famous now than when she was on “Seinfeld,”One of the most popular television shows ever.

The actress, 82, has amassed almost 300,000. followers on TikTok.

“I have always been, for the most part, an unemployed actor and an under-published writer,” Annie explains. “I am now having more success in those two things than I have had in my whole life.”

“Everything is completely spontaneous,”Mackenzie Morrison is Mackenzie Morrison’s producer. “I don’t know what she is going to do before I hit record.”

Annie’s hilarious antics are what is the point? “I would like to change people’s minds about what it is to be old,”She said. “I’m still active, I’m still learning new things, and I’m not the only one.

“I’m at the point in my life where I am beginning to lose many friends. It’s difficult to cope with.” she added. “However, I came across something interesting the other day. A Rabbi said that grieving is the price you have to pay for your love.

Funny with a unique perspective that appeals to all ages, old and young.