See Pregnant Gina Rodriguez’s Smooth Salsa Moves on Vacation

Gina Rodriguez is ringing in motherhood with a dance.

Choreographer Lyrik Cruz shared a video of him dancing alongside the pregnant actress during a Thanksgiving getaway in Oregon. In the clip posted Nov. 25, Lyrik is seen leading Gina—donned in a yellow maxi dress—through spins while salsa singer Héctor Lavoe‘s “Mi Gente” plays in the background.

As the two laugh while dancing, a glowing sunset and forest trees complete the video’s stunning backdrop.

“So much to be grateful for,” Lyrik captioned the sweet clip. “Grateful to spend this very special precious time with my sister, her husband, friends and my new baby nephew that’s on the way.”

“My heart is legit sooooo happy,” he continued. “It’s been an amazing past few months and the best is yet to come. Grateful for the un-breakable bond we have had for a lifetime now and it’s something I hold very dear to my heart. Love you G.”