See Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Enjoy Night Out in Rare Pic

Connor Cruise is giving his followers another rare glimpse into his personal life.



While the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise doesn’t post on social media often, he recently made an exception during a night out with friends in Italy. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 22, Connor can be seen smiling alongside his pals while enjoying a meal in Milan.

This photo was posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 22nd. It is the first social media picture that fans have seen of Connor since late April. The avid outdoorman thanked his fellow fisherman friend and boat captain at the time. “Happy Birthday @hookedforlife,” He wrote the caption alongside a picture of him and his friend holding a very large fish. “Cheers to another year slaying monsters around the globe.”

Connor has more than 35,000 Instagram followers but the fisherman prefers not to be in the spotlight. Connor’s parents—who announced their split in 2001 after 10 years of marriage—have also notably been private about details surrounding their personal life.