See Meghan Markle’s First Major Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Lili

Six months since their explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are drawing an audience once again. This time it’s in person.

The Duke and Duchess, who are based out of California, made their first visit to New York City on Thursday September 23rd. They began their trip by making an appearance at One World Trade Center. The pair coordinated in navy for the occasion, Harry in a blue suit and tie and Meghan donning a navy turtleneck and pants with a navy coat layered on top. The mother of two had her hair in a messy bun.

As they appeared alongside New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray and Dante de Blasio, Markle told the press gathered inside One World Observatory it’s “wonderful to be back” in New York.

Their outing marks the first time they’ve made an official joint appearance since laying a wreath at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honor of Remembrance Day last November.