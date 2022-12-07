See Khloe Kardashian’s Bombshell Blowout Look at 2022 People’s Choice

“It’s been an incredible 14-year ride, and all of the memories we have can never be replaced,” Kim said during the Dec. 7 award ceremony. “We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long.”

Khloe went on to thank their fans “old and new,” saying, “We read the comments, we see the social posts, and it’s awesome. A big shout-out to all of our fan accounts. You all never miss a beat.”

Tune in to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)