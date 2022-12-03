See Keke Palmer’s Angela Bassett impersonation in front Of the Black Panther 2 Star Herself

According to the old saying, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” So when Keke Palmer does her impression of Angela Bassett, she’s really showing how much she loves the Oscar-nominated actress. This is The Nope An actress who appeared on Angela Bassett’s TV show was previously viral. She did the same thing as recently. Black Panther Actress was filmed.

It’s a great moment. Keke Palmer worked alongside Angela Bassett 15 years ago in one of her first films. Akeelah und the BeeBassett played her mother in the film, “The Mother to Her Spelling Bee Champ Character”. Bassett witnessed the reunion of the two actresses and had to be there for the experience. Have a look!

Well, that couldn’t have gone better, could it? Angela Bassett said to Keke Palmer she’d seen Angela Bassett’s impression, and liked it. However, she wanted to experience it live. Palmer went for it, reciting a moment from Bassett’s performance in 1992’s American Dream: The JacksonsBassett was able to get into character with her,

As Palmer shared, her impression started off as something she only did around Queen Latifah, who would practically demand that she do it for her, but once she did it while cameras were rolling it’s taken off even more and become one of her “most notable impressions.” Clearly, Palmer has watched the actress closely in her movies to nail Bassett’s likeness so well.

Get ahead of Keke Palmer stars in many movies and TV shows She has been a professional actress throughout her entire career. Bassett’s performance in What’s Love Got To Do With It It was “big one” She was a strong influence on her young life. She starred in Akeelah und the Bee She was 12 when she met Laurence Fishburne who played Dr. Larabee in the film. They had previously starred in Tina Turner’s biopic.

Reunion interview conducted by Vanity Fair , Bassett revealed that Palmer was actually responsible for the pair being costars because some filmmakers listened when they asked her who she’d like to see play her mom. These two actors have remained friends for many years and it is clear that they still get along well. I would love to see them again.

Keke Palmer has had an incredible year, between starring in Jordan Peele’s Nope and voicing a character in Pixar’s Lightyear. Bassett retweeted her Black Panther Rolle for Wakanda ForeverYou will be able to enjoy another unforgettable performance in particular. This intense sequence in the throne rooms .