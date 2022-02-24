See Joey King’s Magical Waterfall Date With Boyfriend Steven Piet

Joey and Steven, who co-executive produced The Act, first went public with their romance in September 2019, when they stepped out for a cozy date night at a Cinespia’s screening of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets in Los Angeles. Since then, the two haven’t been shy about expressing their love for one another.

Last May, the actress celebrated Steven’s birthday with a sweet tribute on her Instagram, captioning photos of the pair throughout the years, “I have such a huge crush on you it’s stupid.”

Calling his milestone “national you day,” she continued in a note to Steven, “I couldn’t be happier that you’re in my life and that I’m in yours. I love you.”

Two months later, Steven returned the love with an equally romantic birthday message for the star. “It’s unanimous. 10 out of 10 doctors agree you are my favorite person,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday, you sweet and beautiful soul. I love you so damn much.”