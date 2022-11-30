See how the cockatoo intentionally pushes a plant plot out of an apartment balcony. It crashes onto busy pavement.

This is what happens when a cockatoo pushes an apartment plant pot from its balcony and sends it plunging to the pavement below.

A sulphur-crested bird of prey was captured on film picking up the plants and placing them onto the footpath.

3 This is the cockatoo pushing a plot of plant from his apartment balcony onto the pavement

3 A falling tree nearly struck a man who was riding on a mobility scooter

The footage shows the bird perched on an apartment block’s seventh floor while passers-by watch.

One construction worker was seen in Melbourne, Australia keeping an eye on the culprit feathery bird.

A man is heard warning pedestrians in the movie “just be careful… He’s not happy. Here comes another one”.

On Monday, a fallen pot nearly killed a man riding a scooter.

It’s not the first time the bird has caused chaos either.

Jason, a resident of the area, told ABC Radio Melbourne: “It started happening during lockdown. It is funny and quirky, I believe.

“There is nothing you can do about it. At the end of the day it is nature.”

Cafe manager Lucie Amulet said: “It happens every year. They mostly drop plants but also socks as well. I think it is fun.”

John Martin, Western Sydney University researcher in animal ecology and laboratory management said after seeing the footage: “Wilfully throwing pot plants off a multi-storey balcony is a new observation – it is bizarre and fascinating.”

This video also received hundreds of comments and likes from amused viewers.

One person said it: “Haha he’s looking down at everyone thinking ‘what are you gonna do? Call the cops?’”

A second viewer added: “I like how he looks down to inspect his handy work.”

However, others were more concerned about the possibility of being forced to file an insurance claim.

One woman laughs: “I like to claim insurance for my car.. a cockatoo dropped a pot on my windshield.”

The City of Melbourne Council was alerted and asked residents to get rid of pot plants, other food sources, from balconies. This could help birds.

According to The Australian Wildlife Federation, although intelligent, sulphur-crested birds have been a problem in urban areas. They can flip wheelsie bins, destroy wood decking, and even panelling, and are known to be incredibly destructive. Australian Museum.