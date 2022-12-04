See Harry Styles Pay Tribute To Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie With A Cover Of ‘Songbird’

We lost an icon of music this week with the death of Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie . She was one of the rock band’s longtime members Can you name a musician who has written hits such as “Everywhere” “Don’t Stop.” Following the loss of Fleetwood Mac’s writer, vocalist and keyboard player, none other than Harry Styles paid tribute to her with a cover of a song from the iconic band’s catalog famously written and sung by McVie.

His mega-concert was held in Santiago, Chile. Take Love on TourThe Don’t Worry Darling Fans were surprised by star’s cover of “Songbird.” Check out a bit of Harry Style’s tribute to the late Christine McVie:

Tonight, Harry sings a songbird! @Harry_Styles @TheHarryNews @HLrainbowchile pic.twitter.com/qiXG3WyvCpDecember 2, 2022 More

Styles performed “Songbird” McVie’s death at the age of just 79 was only one day away “peacefully” She was with her family at the hospital after she had a heart attack. “short illness.” Styles gave Styles a kiss on the cheek after singing the tribute. Styles was a tribute singer. Ex-member of One Direction One of the many musicians who have paid tribute to Christine McVie following her death is this musician.

Harry Styles was not afraid to express his affection for Fleetwood Mac through the years. In the past, he shared that the band’s 1977 classic “Dreams” was one of the songs he learned the lyrics to in his early childhood. Styles has also been friends with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks since 2015, when he presented her with a birthday cake he piped himself, per Vogue .

Styles inducted Nicks into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Fleetwood Mac’s singer called him. “the song she never had.” Styles had previously been covered “The Chain” He performed on his own tour and even joined Nicks for a duet at gigs.

Harry Styles had an amazing year touring, beginning in Glasgow in June 2023 and going on through July 2023. Starting in the summer, Styles had multiple residencies, notably at NYC’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Styles is currently on vacation in South America and will be there until December. He’ll then take off for the holidays and return briefly to Los Angeles to attend three dates before he departs for Australia, Asia, and Europe.

Styles, who starred alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and many others, has had an amazing year in Hollywood. Don’t Worry Darling. On the sets of the movie, he also discovered romance, and fell in love with Olivia Wilde, the director. According to reports, the couple decided that they would take a vacation. As he travels the globe, Styles continues to be inspired. Styles Starred in the LGBTQ+ Amazon movie My policeman .

As we continue to mourn the death of Christine McVie, Styles couldn’t have picked a better song to pay tribute to the Fleetwood Mac icon as he tours the world.