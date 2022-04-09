See Eva Longoria & More Attend Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding Festivities

Wedding festivities are underway for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

On the eve of their scheduled ceremony, the couple hosted a star studded pre-wedding celebration on Friday, April 8 at a multi-million dollar property in Palm Beach, FL, owned by Nicola’s family.

In addition to Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, the guest list was stacked with A-List family friends, including actress Eva Longoria, tennis pro Serena Williams and chef Gordon Ramsay.

Ahead of the big day, the engaged couple took part in a fun “Mr. and Mrs.” challenge for British Vogue—which was posted to YouTube on April 6—where they revealed which part of their upcoming nuptials they are most nervous about. While the 23-year-old groom-to-be admitted he was anxious about giving his speech, the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, revealed she is “terrified” for their first spin around the floor.

She added, “I can’t dance.”

Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckhams’ four children, and Nicola made their romance Instagram official in January 2020. Six months later, Brooklyn popped the question.