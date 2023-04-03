See AI transform Harry Potter into an odd Balenciaga fashion model

According to Artificial Intelligence, Harry Potter will be the next Naomi Campbell. AI users have created an AI-spoof Balenciaga Harry Potter video.

The latest trend in artificial intelligence is the use of it. The tool’s creative capabilities are attracting more attention from users, and not just professionals but also the general public.

Artificial intelligence-based image generators are reimagining film characters as the latest fashion trend. The latest example is the Balenciaga/Harry Potter spoof advert that features characters from the fantasy film.

AI turns Harry Potter into Balenciaga’s bizarre campaign

Balenciaga has been the target of spoof videos created by artificial intelligence. By creating an array of viral videos featuring characters from J.K Rowling‘s Harry Potter films.

Using an AI voice generator and deepfake technology; Hermoine, Draco Malfoy, Dobby, Dumbledore, and Ron all appear in the spoof fashion advert. They are instead wearing their Hogwarts costumes, but they’re dressed in Balenciaga-inspired clothes.

Hagrid says in the campaign: “You are Balenciaga, Harry.” A version of Snape asks: “What is the difference, Potter, between H&M and Balenciaga.”

Toward the end of the campaign, Voldemort hilariously asks: “There is no good and evil. There is only Balenciaga and those too weak to seek it.”

Balenciaga is the most ‘memeable company’

Demonflyingfox was the account responsible for The Harry Potter AI video. reportedly said of the content: “I’m constantly brainstorming which combinations and mash-ups of popular media might work…I quickly realized these have to be as unexpected as possible, but still make sense.”

According to the YouTube creator, “the most memeable company is probably Balenciaga right now.” It appears from the comments under the video, that most fans agree.

One YouTube user wrote: “You just created a 2 million dollar ad for probably less than 10 bucks.” Whilst business mogul Elon Musk even tweeted fire emojis under the video.

This isn’t the only time that artificial intelligence and Harry Potter have crossed paths. Ben Mornin was a Hungarian artist, and graphic designer. He previously used AI in a reimagining of Harry Potter characters for toddlers. This was super cute!

Balenciaga gives Lord Of The Rings, Game Of Thrones and other films a Balenciaga twist

Balenciaga has also transformed Harry Potter into an advertisement. AI-shortform video has also helped to make Lord Of The Rings x Balenciaga. Along with Star Wars, and Game Of Thrones

Watch AI transform Harry Potter into a bizarre Balenciaga fashion designer