Secret Wars and Kang Dynasty leaks could expose the Avengers’ endgame

The Multiverse Saga Two epic endings will be offered. Avengers Movies set one year apart Avengers: The Kang Dynasty With premiere on May 2nd 2025 Secret Wars The following will be published on May 1, 2026. These stories will be enough for the Multiverse Saga. Infinity War And Finale did for the Infinity Saga in 2018 and 2019. However, the plot details of the new leak are for The Kang Dynasty And Secret Wars are accurate, we already have an idea of what Marvel’s endgame is here.

Keep this in mind These could be huge spoilers If the leak is true.

YouTube channel Heavily Spoilers This is a fairly detailed explanation of Marvel’s desires from you. The Kang Dynasty And Secret Wars. It’s not a detailed plot leak since Marvel is still working on the two movies, and scripts can change. The YouTube channel focuses on the main point of the story, and how Marvel will deliver it. Multiverse Saga’s conclusion.

If true, Kang Dynasty–Secret Wars Ending could even be more important than beginning Infinity War–Finale combo. There will also be commonalities between the movies.

The new Captain America suit was revealed to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). The Falcon, and the Winter Soldier finale. Image Source: Marvel Studios

Kang wins in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

It was already a huge success. Kang Dynasty A plot leak indicated that many Avengers would face Kang (Jonathan Majors). Avengers 5The following article details the teams which will face the villain.

According to the latest leak, Kang is in Avengers 5 It will have the same personality as from Quantumania: Ant-Man & the Wasp. As we had suspected. Kang was trapped in Quantum Realm. He will make it out by the end of the day. Quantumania ends.

Kang is expected to move among timelines in order to conquer them. Kang Dynasty Kang Movie will be made in the exact same manner Infinity War It was all about Thanos. But this villain won’t be alone. Kang plans to recruit Kang-like characters from other realities in order to fight the Avengers.

We’ll meet Nathanial Richards, who is one version of Kang, and we’ll watch Kang The Conqueror beat the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. As we did with Thanos. Infinity WarOnce again, the Avengers lose.

According to a leak, the first wave will feature the anticipated characters. Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Shang Chi(Sim Liu), Black Panther [Letitia Wright], and many others. They will all be defeated by Kang at the end. Kang Dynasty. This will make it necessary for the Avengers to hire other heroes in order to win the fight. Secret Wars

Deadpool 3 “Part Hugh” Update: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Video. Image source: YouTube

It was a big showdown in Secret Wars with Avengers

In the same issue will be a version of He Who Remains. Kang Dynasty, but he’ll be called just Nathanial. Because there won’t be any “remaining” There is much more to come. He will become a member of the Avengers, and be responsible to recruit new characters. Secret Wars The multiverse. Nathanial’s role will be similar to The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) in What If…?.

That’s how Marvel will bring various characters from the Fox Universe and Sony’s Spider-Man movies into the MCU. It is possible that characters such as Wolverine, TobeyMaguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man variations might be back for this film. Another leaker made similar claims about the film recently. Secret Wars with Avengers.

Leakage also suggests that Deadpool 3 This movie is big and multiverse, featuring the TVA. Already rumors circulated that Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), Mobius, and Owen Wilson would appear in the sequel.

Additional movies from Phases 5 & 6 will be built toward. Kang Dynasty And Secret Wars. Take, for example: Marvels The bangle will be explained from Ms. Marvel. These weapons apparently can draw in characters from other dimensions. However, the sequel may also signal an incursion.

Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel. Source: Marvel Studios

The How Multiverse Saga Ends

It will be a similar battle in the final. FinaleA massive force of Avengers faces off against Kangs in this movie. The movie will end with all reality merging with the main timeline. That’s how Nathanial will become He Who Remains and create order in the universe. Hopefully, one where Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) won’t kill him again.

The video claims that Marvel wants to sign actors who are from other Marvel universes. The studio could use this to add some new characters to its MCU. Miles Morales, an X-Men character and Miles Morales could join the MCU towards the end. Secret Wars.

As exciting as this future war between Kang and the Avengers might sound, we’ll remind you this is just another MCU leak. We’ll have to wait a while to see more confirmations. However, you must always read the complete document. Heavily Spoilers Below is a clip.