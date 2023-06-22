Secret Invasion: The Complete Soundtrack Guide

Secret Invasion is finally here, but what songs are featured in the soundtrack? Who composed this moody score and which song composers contributed to it?

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well, the music is an important part. There are many iconic songs that have played a role in key scenes in the superhero franchise.

Despite its grittier and moody tone, the Disney+ series Secret Invasion is no different but which songs can be heard in the show’s soundtrack and who is the composer behind the series?

Secret Invasion will be released on Disney+ Wednesday, 21 June 2023.

Following the first run-in with the Skrulls in 2019’s Captain Marvel, Secret Invasion sees the shapeshifting aliens return with a vengeance.

Nick Fury returns to Earth, after learning about a secret threat from a Skrull group.

Fury, Everett Ross and Maria Hill, as well as the Skrulls Talos must prepare themselves to fight this mysterious invasion.

Secret Invasion sound track

As with all Marvel series, Secret Invasion is set to feature plenty of music and the songs that have featured in the show’s soundtrack so far are:

Resurrection| Resurrection

As each new episode is released, we will add more songs. Secret Invasion will have six episodes.

Who wrote the score?

Secret Invasion will also feature an original score composed by Kris Bowers.

The American composer, born in Los Angeles, California has created music for TV, films and documentaries over the past decade.

Fans will most likely recognize his work on the likes of 2018’s Oscar-winning Green Book, For The People, the Madden NFL video games, Black Monday, Dear White People, King Richard, Raising Dion and Inventing Anna.

Arguably Bowers’ most famous work, however, has come for the Netflix series Bridgerton, as well as its recent spin-off series, Queen Charlotte.

To coincide with the release of Secret Invasion, one track from the series’ score has been released on the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, with a full album expected to follow after more episodes have aired.

Secret Invasion can be streamed now at Disney+ After premiering Wednesday, June 21st 2023.

