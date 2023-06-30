Secret Invasion director did the one thing Marvel told him NOT to do

It is difficult to comprehend why studios would instruct a director to not read the original material that they adapt. This raises more questions than it answers. Why wouldn’t you want to stick with a story that already has an established fan base? If you’re going to diverge, shouldn’t there be some elements from the storyline included so it does not feel like you’re using a borrowed name for a “bait-and-switch”? Ali Selim has cleared up the confusion about the “Secret Invasion”.

Selim said that the energy generated by Ben Mendelsohn and Samuel L. Jackson is what inspired this show. Marvel told us to continue with this energy. It started out as a more reassembled buddy cop film, then a story was told that undoubtedly expanded on the comic book stories, but comics aren’t the foundation of this. The comics are not the foundation for this story.

Selim continued to explain that he read the storyline despite being warned not to. He did so to remain informed, and to understand the reasons why the studio had asked him not to. After the completion of the series, hopefully, the fans will also understand the reason for the deviations.