Secret Invasion Brings Game Of Thrones Stars To The Forefront

Clarke and Dormer, two of many “Game of Throne’s” familiar faces to have landed MCU roles are only a few. Apart from “Secret Invasion,” the two biggest targets for Westeros-spotting are arguably “Eternals” and “Iron Fist.” The former stars Richard “Robb Stark” Madden as Ikaris and Kit “Jon Snow” Harington as Dane Whitman, while the two main characters in “Iron Fist” — Danny Rand and Colleen Wing — are played by Finn Jones and Jessica Fenwick, who star in “Game of Thrones” as Loras Tyrell and Nymeria Sand.

It’s important to note that “Game of Thrones'” talents are also featured in other films and TV shows. Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage is a prominent figure in “Avengers: Infinity War” as Eitri. Minor “Game of Thrones” presence Hannah John-Kamen (who plays the Dothraki Ornela in the show) becomes a major sympathetic antagonist in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” while huge “Thrones” player Natalie “Margaery Tyrell” Dormer does the opposite and appears in the MCU in a far smaller role as a private Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) encounters in “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

Other actors like David Bradley, Clive Russell, and Richard E. Grant also turn up in both “GoT” and the MCU. Even Lena “Cersei Lannister” Headey nearly appeared in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” though she didn’t make it in the finished movie.