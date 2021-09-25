 second-season update on ‘Naked And Afraid Of Love’ Bennett’s fears are put to the test in a cliff jump.

Naked and Afraid of Love—the spinoff of Naked and Afraid—sees naked singles try to find love while also testing their survival skills, all minus clothing and the “comforts of modern dating.”

In the preview clip below for TV Shows Ace, Bennett Murphy faces his biggest fears of heights and jumps into the sea

Every Sunday, a new show drops on the streaming giant discovery+ as the second season pick-up of Naked and Afraid Of Love is announced today.

The series follows 16 strangers who are ready to find love. They have to be naked and brave in order to balance courage, tenacity, and self-awareness.

“We are thrilled to see audiences coming to discovery+ for Naked and Afraid Of Love,” says Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual, in a press release to TV Shows Ace.

She added: “A hit franchise on linear, we were excited to explore and lean into what Naked and Afraid could be specifically on discovery+, and it is gratifying to see the creative and strategy payoff. This is where it gets fun, finding creative ways to fuel both of our streaming and linear businesses, and the team is excited to see what else is possible.”

About the Naked And Afraid Of Love series

The cast includes Murphy, Whitmire, Lauren Bonner, and David Girton, who are some of Naked and Afraid of Love cast members. Bennett also was one of the 32 candidates who competed for Clare Crawley’s heart on Season 16 of The Bachelorette.

The setting is less intense in challenges than the original Naked and Afraid and sees a cast that includes a “sexually fluid Army veteran” who’s known for his ‘take charge’ attitude and a Ph.D. student from Honolulu ready to ditch her unsatisfying relationships to a high school teacher wanting a husband and a San Diego surf instructor who’s ready to spearfish. These singles are stripped down with unique relationships and backgrounds.

The show, which was shot on a deserted island in the Philippines, premiered on 22 August 2021.

In an interview with ET, contestants Whitmire and Murphy admitted that they had no idea what they were signing up for. Brittany said: “At the time, it was not communicated, the naked and afraid part,” she says. “And I was like, yeah, I would be open to like seeing where this goes. … Well, they did ask me, ‘Are you comfortable being naked?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I think so.’”

discovery + said:

With endless miles of white sandy beaches and clear turquoise water, this unforgettable island paradise in the Philippines may seem like the perfect setting to fall in love, but don’t let this Garden of Eden fool you. These 8 men and women, who have no access to food, water, or clothing, are both emotionally and physically vulnerable. They must depend on one another.

Extreme circumstances and lack of clothing force them to have a deeper conversation about their intentions and may lead to lasting relationships.

Creatives behind the series

This is produced for Discovery by Renegade 83, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, and Jay Bienstock as executive producers. Joseph Boyle, Michael Gara, and Paola Espinosa are the executive producers of Discovery.

Naked And Afraid Of Love launched Sunday, August 22nd, on discovery+. Every Sunday, a new episode of Naked and Afraid Of Love will be shown. Each episode ends with the reunion hosted on November 7th by Jake Nodar, Naked and Afraid veteran Jake Nodar.

The hashtag #NakedandAfraid can be used to join the conversation on social networking.

