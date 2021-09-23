Secluded Cornwall swimming spot with crystal clear water stuns TikTokers

TikTok users have discovered an incredible and secluded swimming spot in a Cornwall village after it was featured in a viral video.

The video shows someone swimming in Chapel Pool, which is small and private. You can see the rock bottom from the water.

TikTok user @ed_morris uploaded this video, which shows a woman swimming in those stunning waters, before panning and showing the waves crashing against the rocks at the cliff edge, all while the song ‘Waves’ by Mr Probz plays in the background.

This stunning rock pool is located in the Cornwall village Polperro. The port and fishing harbour are also nearby. It is known for its charming old fishing cottages and beautiful views.

Chapel Pool can be reached by walking along the coast path to the first left, climbing up the steps and then going down the steps to reach the rock pool.

The area is famous for its wonderful beaches, delicious food, and Polperro Model Village.

Viewers were clearly in awe of the surreal pool, with one user commenting: “Wow, that’s so beautiful, who needs to go abroad.”







(Image: Greg Martin / Cornwall Live)



Another commenter wrote: “Amazing. I’m obsessed with rock pools.”

A third added: “Best place on Earth.”