SeaWorld is negotiating with a lawsuit after a fight broke out at the Florida Park

Amusement parks should be fun places where people can escape from the realities of life and have a great time. But there are times when things don’t quite go according to plan. SeaWorld has been sued after one of these days. Recent news coverage They were not just riding the rides. A family claims that they were assaulted in the park and that security didn’t stop it and did not help them.

The Orlando Sentinel , four people Aimee, Michael and Connor Johnson, along with Holly Witt, who is named on behalf of a child, filed a lawsuit against SeaWorld on February 1. The suit claims that the family was waiting to be attracted when they were approached by a group of teenagers. The family confronted the teens and they allegedly made threats. After the family got off the bus, the teens started following them and were attacked before security could locate them. In the court filing, the nature and extent of injuries sustained were not disclosed.

According to the suit security arrived only to address the problem after the assault had ended. The teens were permitted to leave after statements were made. The family claims that they requested an escort to their parking lot to go to the hospital. They were only given one security guard. They waited in the parking lot, drove around the family and then left before additional security arrived.

In a response filed by SeaWorld’s lawyer on Friday, the park claims that the family’s injuries were caused by negligence or carelessness on their own part. It’s also claimed that they provoked the other group, but no details on this were provided.

SeaWorld is being sued for $100,000 by the family to pay for ongoing medical care, as well as mental and physical pain. Although the Orange County Sheriff confirmed that they responded to a request in May last year about a fight on SeaWorld property, no further details were provided.

Not all lawsuits are uncommon Parks We’ve seen people get injured for a variety of reasons, which may or may not be the park’s fault. Sometimes, like in the case of a Suit against Universal Water Park The injuries can be severe. We’ve seen. Parks are the scene of physical altercations. As well.