Season Two of “Your Honor” Premiered for December (TV News roundup)

The second season “Your Honor,” which stars and is executive produced by Bryan Cranston, will premiere on Friday, December 9 on Showtime’s streaming platform, before airing on the network two days later.

The series is currently in production on the ten-episode new season, with Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Joey Hartstone, Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon, Danna Stern and James Degus serving as executive producers. Hartstone is also the showrunner of season 2.

Cranston will be joined by Michael Stuhlbarg Jr., Hope Davis, and Isiah Willock Jr. Rosie Perez, Margo Martdale, and Amy Landecker are also part of the series cast. The series regulars have been promoted to Lillikay, Keith Machekanyanga and Andrene Ward–Hammond. Jimi Stanton, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Jimi Stanton.

Also in today’s television news:

DATES

The fifth season “Inside Amy Schumer”Paramount+ will broadcast the premiere on Thursday, 20 October. The first episode will include two episodes. Three additional episodes are planned to air weekly. MTV Entertainment Studios produces the show.

“Inside Amy Schumer”Comedy Central first aired the show in 2013. It ran for four seasons, ending June 2016. The original show received eight Emmy nominations and won two awards during its initial run. Paramount+ first announced plans of the show’s revival for its fifth season in February 2021, with five episodes ordered.

RATE

ABC has turned in its final ratings report card from the 52-week TV season. According to the network, excluding sports it squeaked out a win as the top-rated entertainment network among adults 18-49 (0.6/5), leading NBC (0.5/5), CBS (0.5/5) and Fox (0.5/4).

The network was maintained: “ABC ranked or tied as the No. 1 entertainment network on 27 of the 52 weeks of the season in adults 18-49, marking the most wins in entertainment programming than any other network (NBC – 24, CBS – 18, Fox – 10, Univision – 6).”

GUEST STARS

ABC’s upcoming cop drama series “The Rookie: Feds” has added series guest stars for its inaugural season, including Eric Roberts as Josh, Deniz Akdeniz as Mark, Jessica Betts — the wife of star Niecy Nash-Betts — as Dina and Tom Arnold as Miles.

The guest stars join series stars stars stars stars Nash-Betts and Simone Clark as Frankie R. Faison and Christopher “Cutty”Clark, James Lesure portrays Carter Hope, Britt Robson portrays Laura Stensen and Felix Solis portrays Matthew Garza. Kevin Zegers plays Brendon Acres. The ABC series is scheduled to debut on September 27th.

TRAILERS

Netflix’s revival of the competition series “The Mole”The premiere date has been set for October 7. A trailer is attached. Twelve players will team up to complete challenges that add money and create a pot for the whole group. However, only one competitor will get home with the prize, while the sabotaging player will be named. “mole”Each member of the group. To win the money pot, the winner must beat their opponent.

This series is based upon the Belgian format ‘The Mole’ — original title ‘De Mol’ — created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives. The series is produced by Eureka Productions for Netflix.

You can see the trailer below.