Season Seven of The Next Generation ended the show.

The fate of the franchise “Star Trek”, was at stake when Paramount cancelled “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, after seven episodes. The cast of the “Star Trek: The Original Series”, led by William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and others, has been appearing in films for years. However, they are rapidly getting older.

The problem would persist for many decades as “Star Trek’s” cast stayed in the spotlight long after they left their TV heyday. It was hard to watch the recent “Star Trek: Picard”, as it felt like an elderly facility’s residents were putting on a show. Paramount was eager to make movies featuring the “Next Generation” actors in 1994. It meant that they were freed of their television commitments. In 1994, the film “Star Trek: Generations”, starring Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, was released.

Star Trek: Nemesis in 2002 was the last “Star Trek ” movie to feature Enterprise-E’s crew. Patrick Stewart quickly found himself in iconic roles such as Charles Xavier’s role in Fox’s “X-Men” films starting in 2000. The cast of “The Next Generation,” however, would come together almost twenty years later to star in “Star Trek: Picard.”