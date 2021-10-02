Season 41: Survivor players don’t have swimwear.

As of episode 2. “Survivor: Fiji” players don’t have swimsuits — not even for water challenges.

The 2018 season “Survivor: Ghost Island”This was the last time that players were seen in swimsuits.

Wearing the same wet clothes for many days can cause health problems like a urinary tract infections.

Season 41 of CBS’ “Survivor”Has been Touted as being more difficult than ever.

Jeff Probst, the host of the premiere on September 22, announced that the players would not be receiving the usual supply of rice or flint and that the competition would last only 26 days rather than the normal 39 days.

Despite these differences the players are still restricted to one outfit.

By episode two, players have already had to compete in water challenges while wearing cargo shorts, bike shorts, boxers, sports bras, and even denim shorts.

Since about 18 years “Survivor”Players had access to swimsuits.

After “Survivor: Ghost Island,”The competition lasted from February through May 2018. Players were only seen in promotional swimsuits and did not have access to them during actual competitions in the water.

Players have received only one set of clothes since that season.

“Survivor”Producers have yet to release an official statement about the removal of swimsuits on the show.

Too much time spent in wet clothes can pose a health risk.

Insider previously reported about the potentially dangerous consequences of wearing the exact same clothes and underwear for a long time.

The lack of swimsuits or spare clothes means that players can’t change from their damp clothes to something else. Insider previously heard Dr. Premal Patel, an urologist, say that “constant wetness”It can cause skin irritations and rashes.

Plus Patel said that players are already in a vulnerable situation if they only have one pair of underwear.

“If they’re unable to kind of change the pair of underwear and they’re spending a long time in the sun that welcomes in dirt, sand, sweat, bodily fluids, rashes, or any of the skin conditions,”Patel spoke.

Insider was also told by Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a Gynecologist. She said that wearing damp clothes can lead to sagging skin. “a wet, moist, warm environment”This can result in unwanted yeast and bacteria.

Minkin states that playing in wet clothes for prolonged periods of time can put players with vaginal problems in a particularly dangerous position. According to Minkin, urinary tract infection is more common in people with shorter urethras.

Insider has spoken with competitors about the health problems they’ve faced on the island.





Karishma Patel on “Survivor: Island of the Idols.”



Three contestants from “Survivor: Island of the Idols” — Karishma Patel, Lauren-Ashley Beck, and Janet Carbin — told Insider that they contracted UTIs while competing on the show in 2019.

Patel described her UTI as “a constant 24-hour pain.”Although she claimed she was given antibiotics while filming, she stated that she was admitted to hospital after filming because of traces of the infection spreading through her bladder.

Beck stated to Insider that she suspects they all developed UTIs from the double use of their underwear as a swimsuit. Carbin agreed with Beck, saying that producers should reconsider their decision to discontinue swimwear.

“I think bringing the suits back would be very, very helpful in preventing a health problem,”Insider quoted Carbin “And I still think they can keep the theme of the show realistic.”